Bucknell president appoints Food Task Force members

LEWISBURG- Bucknell University’s president has responded to a need to assess overall student dining at the school. In an email sent out this week, President John Bravman shared that he has appointed 13 students, faculty, and staff to serve on a Food & Nutrition Task Force.

Bravman says the task force will assess the normal, non-pandemic operations of the dining services program and the experience of students who are served food on campus. They will also recommend strategies for delivery of dining services to promote student success.

Bravman’s announcement comes at the same time that some Bucknell students demonstrated Tuesday about food service concerns. The students say raises in the price for meal plans has led to

unprecedented rates of hunger and even malnutrition on campus.