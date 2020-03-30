Bucknell postpones graduation to mid July

LEWISBURG – Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Bucknell University has postponed its Commencement 2020 ceremonies to later this summer. On its website, the university says Commencement 2020 has been postponed from the weekend of May 15-17 to the weekend of July 17-19.

The university says it will continue to monitor the public health situation on the pandemic and make any adjustments to this new date no later than June 5. The University will still confer degrees on May 18 to all undergraduate and graduate students eligible to graduate.

As Commencement plans are finalized, the university says updates will be emailed to graduating students and posted on this page.

For additional information, please contact [email protected].