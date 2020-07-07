Bucknell planning virtual town hall on fall reopening plans

WKOK Staff | July 7, 2020 |

 

LEWISBURG – Bucknell University students, faculty, staff and community members will have their voices heard during planning for the fall reopening of campus.

 

In a recent email, Bucknell’s Fall Planning Team announced they are hosting a virtual town hall next Monday at 4 p.m. During the meeting, university leaders will discuss fall reopening plans in greater detail. A link to view the session is posted here. 

 

Anyone with questions or topics for the panel to discuss should submit them by 5 p.m. this Sunday, and those requests may be submitted anonymously. There will be no live Q&A or a chat function during the town hall.

 

Bucknell reminds everyone many aspects of the pandemic remain uncertain, and modifications to announced plans may of necessity be made on short notice.

