Bucknell men’s and women’s basketball playoff tickets on sale now

LEWISBURG – It’s playoff time for the Bucknell men’s and women’s basketball teams…both teams are hoping to play in front of a packed Sojka Pavilion as they begin the Patriot League Tournament.

The men will entertain Holy Cross tomorrow night at 7 p.m. in an opening round contest. The game will also air on Eagle 107, coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. The women will host an opponent to be determined next Monday at 6 p.m. in a quarterfinal round contest. The women also have home court advantage throughout the playoffs, after winning their fourth regular season league title in the last five seasons.

Tickets are on sale NOW at the Campus Box Office. You can purchase tickets online and we have that link posted below…or you can call 570-577-1000.

https://bucknell.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=2175&r=e76c367457464987b2b446a57b795bae

Bucknell says there are NO complimentary tickets for the conference tournament. Adult tickets for the men’s game are $12, and students with a valid school ID and seniors 65 and over are $6. Adult tickets for the women’s playoff games are $10, and students with a valid school ID and seniors 65 and over are $5.