Bucknell joins 58 schools backing lawsuit over student visas

LEWISBURG – Bucknell University is voicing displeasure with new Trump Administration visa guidelines barring some international students from entering and staying to attend college. In a release, Bucknell says it’s joining 58 other schools in filing an amicus brief, filed Sunday night. It supports Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in their effort to stop the Trump Administration from enforcing the new guidelines.

The new guidelines put immigration status at risk for international students who are not engaged in in-person instruction. International students enrolled in online classes risk deportation or the obligation to transfer to another school offering in-person courses.

The institutions call for a preliminary injunction to be granted on a nationwide basis. The hearing on a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction will take place at 3 p.m. Tuesday.