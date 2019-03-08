Bucknell headed for playoff clash with Lehigh

LEWISBURG – The Bucknell Bison men’s basketball team took one more step towards a Patriot League three-peat as they defeated Holy Cross 77-65 last night at Sojka Pavilion.

Bucknell Senior Center, Nate Sestina was on 94KX morning show with Tom and Lura talking about team leader Kimbal Mackenzie, who lead the Bison with 27 points, saying Kimbal is more than just a scorer, “When we come in at halftime and the game is tied, and he’s just telling us to stay upbeat, come out and throw the first punch. People don’t see that because they are not in the locker room.”

Bucknell will now move onto the Semi-Finals where it will take on Lehigh on Sunday. Sestina, who contributed 14 points and 9 rebounds in the win over Holy Cross, says Lehigh is not an easy assignment, but playing at home helps their chances, “Lehigh is always a tough game. They always come in prepared. It’s good to have a home game because playing down there is really difficult. It’s nice to play at home for the playoffs.”

The Bison are offering a Family 4-pack special for Sunday’s playoff game vs. Lehigh. For $64 you can get 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 bags of chips, and 4 sodas. The game tips off at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 10 at the Sojka Pavilion. To secure your Family 4 pack or any other tickets call 570-577-1000.