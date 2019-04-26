Bucknell FM radio station to be taken over by WVIA

LEWISBURG – Big changes are coming to Bucknell University’s FM campus radio station. The University announces Bucknell’s WVBU 90.5 FM will move to a streaming-only platform and VIA Public Media will take over the station. The move is part of an agreement between both sides Thursday. The university says WVBU will also take a new name when it transitions to streaming only. It will operate online as well as through TuneIn Inc. Programming will be finalized by the fall semester.

VIA public media operates WVIA-FM, an NPR affiliate serving Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. The media group will equip and maintain a studio on campus at Stuck House, which is the current home for Bucknell’s student media organizations. The new studio will be called VIA Studio at Bucknell University.

VIA will also offer two internships to Bucknell students each year. VIA will also appoint a representative to serve on Bucknell’s Student Media Advisory Board.