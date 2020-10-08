Bucknell delays spring semester start; no spring break

LEWISBURG— The first local university to announce plans for Spring Semester 2021 includes a delayed start and no spring break. Bucknell University announced Thursday they will delay the start of the semester two weeks until February 1. There will be no spring break and the semester will end on Monday, May 17. Commencement is set for Sunday, May 23, but that date may change pending pandemic conditions then.

The university says the later start date accommodates pre-return COVID testing and a careful planning of the spring move-in process. And, faculty will hae more time to prepare their courses for both in-person and remote education. Spring classes will be taught in a hybrid format and students will again have the option of learning in-person or remotely.