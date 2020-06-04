Bucknell commencement postponed again, will conduct video

LEWISBURG – Bucknell University has postponed its commencement ceremony again, and will be moving to an online format with plans for an in-person ceremony next spring. In a release Thursday, Bucknell says is rescheduled July 19 commencement has been postponed. The original date was May 17.

Instead, the university will provide a special video celebration July 19 to honor the Class of 2020, with plans to bring them together for an on-campus commencement event in spring 2021.

Addresses by Commencement speaker Carolyn Speer Miles, the past president and CEO of Save the Children, and student speaker Brishti Mandal, will be part of the video. President John Bravman says graduates will be mailed a packaged filled with special items to commemorate their Bucknell graduation.