Bucknell cancels tuition increase for the 2020-21 academic year

LEWISBURG – Bucknell University had planned an increase in tuition for next academic year, but is rescinding it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter on its website, Bucknell says it is cancelling the 3.5% tuition increase announced in February. This applies to all new and continuing students. Room and board, however, will remain at their announced levels.

The university says it has been affected financially by the pandemic, and it’s already taken a range of steps to control our costs. Bucknell says it hopes to offer some relief during these very challenging times.