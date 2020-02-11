Bucknell awarded $1 million grant for digital publishing cooperative

LEWISBURG – $1 million in grant money is heading to Bucknell University to develop a liberal arts based digital editions publishing cooperative. In a release, the university says the grant is from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, in partnership with the National Historical Publications and Records Commission.

The university says they’ll work to find ways to better produce digital scholarly editions of their work, and work by other people. With the grant, Bucknell will partner with the Canadian Writing Research Collaboratory and Newcastle University in the United Kingdom, to establish the publishing cooperative.

They say it will support expanding collection of peer-reviewed digital scholarly works. Bucknell will develop an online editorial production, publication, dissemination and preservation framework for preserve digital scholarly publishing.