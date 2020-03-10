Bucknell & Susquehanna campuses taking COVID precautions

SUNBURY—Both Bucknell and Susquehanna Universities have issued letters to students and staff regarding the coronavirus. They are providing information about the virus and how it’s spread.

Bucknell students are on spring break this week and classes resume Monday, March 16. Two trips were cancelled involving domestic travel over spring break including the management program’s Silicon Valley trip and the Engineering Success Alliance’s New York City trip. In addition, Bucknell University canceled all Bucknell-sponsored international trips over the break.

Students who travel to an area of Level 3 warning level or higher are not permitted to return to campus until they have self-quarantined for 21 days. Those areas include China, Iran, Italy and South Korea. Also, students or staff who believe they may have been exposed to someone with the virus during the break should refrain from going to classes and contact Bucknell Student Health.

At Susquehanna University, leadership says they are meeting regularly and collaborating with partners at Geisinger Health system and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Additionally, SU says they follow the guidelines set forth for colleges and universities by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. They continue to communicate with students, faculty and staff about the latest information.