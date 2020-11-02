Bucknell allowing some in-person instruction this week after COVID increases

LEWISBURG – Some in-person instruction is returning on the campus of Bucknell University this week. This comes after the university experienced 10 new positive COVID-19 cases recently. In an email, President John Bravman says classes of around 25 or fewer students are permitted to meet in person Monday and Tuesday. Beginning Wednesday, all classes can resume in-person instruction at the professor’s discretion.

Bravman says the Bertrand Library and the campus gym are reopening Monday. Athletics and student club activities will resume Wednesday.