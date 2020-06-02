UPDATE: 2 hurt, police looking for suspect vehicle after shooting

LEWISBURG — No arrests have been made as officers are looking for who’s responsible for a drive-by shooting in Lewisburg Monday evening that injured two people. Buffalo Valley Regional Police say the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 1704 West Market Street. Officers say they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Geisinger where one was treated and released. The other was admitted for further treatment and no other medical updates are available.

Police say a vehicle drove by and fired several round, striking the two victims. One of the victims returned gun fire at the suspect vehicle. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident should contact Buffalo Valley police at 570-524-4302. The shooting also forced a security alert from Bucknell University.