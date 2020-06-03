Bucknell adjusts admissions policies in response to pandemic

LEWISBURG – Bucknell University says it’s adjusted its admissions policies to aid applicants who had their high school senior year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a release Wednesday, Bucknell says it’s expanding its ‘test-optional’ policy to include international and home school students for the 2020-21 application cycle since opportunities to take the SAT and ACT exams were limited.

The university is also accepting the Duolingo English Test for international students whose first language is not English. Scores from the College Board’s May 2020 online Advanced Placement exams will also be accepted. Bucknell will also continue to take a more holistic view of the student’s background in reading and evaluating applications.