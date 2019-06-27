Bridge replacement project comes to Snyder County next week

ADAMS TWP—A bridge replacement project begins in Snyder County next week. The PennDOT project will begin on Middle Road in Adams Township, between Gameland Road and Ritter Ridge Road.

Work for the project includes creating a diversion channel for the stream bed, demolition of the existing span, installing reinforced concrete slab bridge and excavation for a precast concrete box culvert.

Final work for the bridge includes drainage improvements, paving and a new guide rail.

A detour will be in place using Route 235, Troxelvile Road and Decker Road.