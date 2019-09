LEWISBURG – There could be some minor delays on Route 15 just north of Lewisburg today. PennDOT tells us crews will make repairs on a bridge over Route 15 at the I-80 interchange in White Deer Township, Union County.

The project includes small repairs to the signage on the bridge, and a bridge inspection with alternating left lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.