PennDOT: Northumberland construction continues, bridge project Tuesday in Shamokin Township

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – There could be some more traffic backups in Northumberland, and some road closures begin Tuesday in Shamokin Township, Northumberland County as a bridge rehabilitation project begins.

PennDOT says construction continues this week in Northumberland on Duke, Front, Water and King at 6:00 PM Monday. Crews will be working on line painting and adjusting manholes. The work is expected to take several nights to complete. During the daylight hours, the contractor will be continuing to make paving adjustments, which is expected to cause some traffic disruptionsThe project is scheduled to be completed by August of 2020.

PennDOT also says a portion of School House Road will be closed from Dogwood Road to Irish Valley Road.

A detour will be in place using Irish Valley Road and Hollow Road. Work is expected to be completed by the end of August, weather permitting.