Bridge project to close portion of Route 45 until October

EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TWP – Another road closure for a PennDOT project…this time a portion of Route 45 will be closed until October. The work starts Tuesday for a bridge project on Route 45 east of Montandon.

PennDOT tells us a $1.25 million bridge rehabilitation project on Route 45 in East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, will take place Tuesday. The bridge spans Chillisquaque Creek just over two miles east of the Route 147 interchange.

Work includes removal and replacement of the existing concrete deck, substructure repairs and approach work. A detour will be in place using Route 147 and Route 642.