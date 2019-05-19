Bridge project on Rt. 235 begins this week

HARTLEY TWP. — PennDOT will begin a bridge replacement project next week in Union County on Route 235 between Palman Road and Laurel Road in Hartley Township. The bridge spans Laurel Run. The detour will begin Monday May 20, using Lincoln Chapel Road, Paddy Mountain Road and Weikert Road.

PennDOT also says utility relocation and tree removal has been completed. Upcoming work includes constructing a diversion channel, demolition of the current structure and excavating for the new box culvert. The new bridge is to be set in late June. Drainage improvements, grading, guide rail installation and paving is expected to be completed by July.