Bridge maintenance activities this week in Northumberland County

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – Delays are possible as PennDOT begins bridge maintenance projects this week in Northumberland County. Tuesday, a local PennDOT crews will work on the Veterans Memorial Bridge between Sunbury and Shamokin Dam. A lane restriction will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The crew will then move to Packer Island in Sunbury to work on the Packer Island and Edison bridges from noon to 3 p.m. There will be a shoulder restriction there–and some traffic delays.

Wednesday, crews will work on the Route 642 bridges connecting the boroughs of Milton and West Milton. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane from about 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.