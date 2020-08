SUNBURY – Delays are expected on the southbound side of the Veterans Memorial Bridge Thursday. PennDOT tells us a bridge inspection will take place on the Route 61 southbound side of the bridge between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting – that’s going from Sunbury to Shamokin Dam.

PennDOT says the right lane of Route 61 south on the bridge will be closed during that time, and motorists should watch for lane changes as well.