SELINSGROVE – A bridge inspection along Routes 11-15 just outside downtown Selinsgrove will be taking place Friday, that’s not expected to heavily impact traffic. PennDOT tells us a crane inspection of the two bridges spanning Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks on Routes 11-15 will take place tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. PennDOT says all lanes will remain open, but the outside shoulders in both directions will be closed.