SUNBURY – Morning rush hour travelers will have some visitors on the Veterans Memorial Bridge…PennDOT starts the spring cleaning of the bridge at 7:30 a.m. today.

The Route 61 and Route 11 north (detoured) bridge between Sunbury and Shamokin Dam will see delays in both directions until 3:30 p.m. The so called ‘bridge flushing’ is an extensive spring cleaning process which PennDOT says helps maintain the bridge.