DANVILLE – Motorists between Danville and Riverside can now access the bridge in between the two boroughs. PennDOT tells WKOK the bridge, which carries Route 54, re-opened Monday evening, ahead of schedule.

The bridge was scheduled to re-open at 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. PennDOT crews began work there Friday morning to replace a railroad crossing on Route 54 in Riverside, just off the bridge.