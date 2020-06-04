Brees says he ‘completely missed the mark’ in flag comments

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees has apologized for his comments on “disrespecting the flag” when reiterating his opposition to kneeling during the national anthem. The New Orleans Saints quarterback now says the comments were “insensitive and completely missed the mark.” The comments drew sharp criticism from fellow high-profile athletes and others in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Brees made his comments during an interview in which he was asked to revisit former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s 2016 protest of police brutality against minorities. Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem before games. Brees has said he supports people protesting police brutality but that the national anthem is not proper forum.