MIDDLEBURG – A Snyder County businessman has completed a purchase of formerly the largest employer in the Valley. Businessman Bill French has confirmed to WKOK he has purchased the former custom cabinetry company.

In a letter to employees that was posted on social media, French says a bulletin will be sent soon with details of the new company’s start-up plan. At this point, French says some of that plan includes taking orders and make hires a few at a time. We’re working to gather more details.