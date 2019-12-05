UPDATE: UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury closing, Rep. Culver responds

SUNBURY – UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury will be closing its doors. In an email to employees, UPMC Susquehanna announced it has developed a plan to consolidate services at UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury and close the campus effective March 31, 2020.

UPMC Susquehanna says it aims to retain and incorporate as many Sunbury employees as possible in a position at other UPMC facilities. Valley State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) joined WKOK’s On The Mark, “So at this point, our main concern will be the employees and the community, and the health of the community, and trying to provide the transition into other employment and transition for people at the hospital to make sure they are getting the appropriate care.”

Culver says she will also be reaching out to UPMC and the Governor’s Action Team.

They say plans are also in place to communicate with current patients and the community. Culver says the decision will have a significant impact on the community, “I was unaware that they were not in the black, I know there were struggles. It’s concerning, I think a lot more people use it than we know. It’s a walkable hospital, its fast, easy and convenient. I think that not being here is going to be greatly missed.”

UPMC says the its Board of Directors and UPMC Sunbury’s Board of Directors have carefully evaluated the most viable options for the future of its health system’s presence in Northumberland county. No final plan has been determined for the future of the Sunbury facility.