BREAKING: Union, Northumberland counties staying yellow

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Union and Northumberland counties will not be going green next week. In an announcement Friday, Governor Tom Wolf did not include those Valley counties in the 16 counties going green next Friday. They are Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Clinton, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Lycoming, Mercer, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland.

Wolf has says next Friday he will move the remaining “red” counties — Philadelphia, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery and Northampton — to yellow.

Starting today, eight more counties — Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike and Schuylkill — are moving to the yellow phase.

In addition today, 18 counties are going green, which includes Snyder and Montour counties.

Later in the press conference, Governor Wolf says all PA schools will open on time in the fall, with guidelines in place from the Department of Education.