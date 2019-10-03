BREAKING: Shikellamy sends request to PHAC for football change

SUNBURY – The back and forth continues as the Shikellamy and Southern Columbia varsity football teams are still working toward getting a schedule change to play different opponents instead of each other next Friday, October 11. Shikellamy School District Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle tells us the school board allowed Athletic Director Tim Foor to submit a proper request to the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference to allow both teams to change opponents. Those proceedings occurred during the board’s work session Thursday night. Dr. Bendle says because the game is next week, the district hopes to hear back from the PHAC quickly.

Bendle says the district decided to give the request a try after Southern Columbia was denied by the PHAC for violating the conference’s bylaws. Dr. Bendle also says Southern Columbia has already asked twice this season to change opponents – its opening game against Bloomsburg in order to play its nationally televised game in South Carolina, as well as changing its scheduled game with Hughesville. Bendle says in those cases, the Tigers sent proper requests to the PHAC and the conference granted those requests. In this case, the Tigers improperly requested a schedule change and the PHAC denied it.

If Shikellamy’s request is granted, the Braves would play Holy Redeemer out of District 2 next Friday night at Berwick’s Crispin Field. Southern Columbia would take on Wyoming Area, in a matchup where both teams are currently undefeated. All four schools involved, along with Districts 2 and 4 officials, and the PIAA have already approved the schedule change.