BREAKING: Shikellamy football will play Holy Redeemer Friday

SUNBURY – A final decision has been made, Shikellamy High School’s varsity football team will not play its scheduled game with Southern Columbia this Friday night. Instead, the Braves will take on Holy Redeemer at Berwick’s Crispin Field. The Tigers will play at Wyoming Area. Both new opponents are out of District 2. Both kickoffs are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

Shikellamy and Southern Columbia were originally scheduled to play each other this Friday. But both schools had agreed to try to find different opponents in order for both teams to play better competition.

Both Wyoming Area and Holy Redeemer were also scheduled to play each other this Friday, prompting the Tigers to reach out to both District 2 schools asking about their interest in switching opponents. All four teams, the PIAA, and Districts 2 and 4 agreed to the change, but the change was denied by the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference.

The conference said Southern Columbia had violated conference bylaws by submitting an improper request. Shikellamy school officials then submitted what was deemed a proper request to the PHAC to make the schedule change, which was approved Monday.

WKOK will have its usual coverage of Friday night’s Shikellamy game at 7 p.m. with pregame at 6:30 p.m. with Kevin Herr and ‘The Chief’ Dave Ritchie.