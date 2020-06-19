BREAKING: Rest of Pennsylvania going green next Friday

HARRISBURG – It looks as though the rest of Pennsylvania will be in the green phase next Friday. An initial tweet by Governor Tom Wolf that was since taken down indicated the remaining 12 counties in the yellow phase will move to green next week, which include Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lancaster, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, and Susquehanna.

Eight counties are going green today, which include Dauphin, Schuylkill, Luzerne, Franklin, Huntingdon, Monroe, Perry and Pike. We’re working to gather more details.