BREAKING: President Donald J. Trump impeached by US House

The U.S. House has impeached President Donald Trump on a charge he abused the power of his office to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election and the House also approved a second charge, obstruction of Congress, Wednesday evening.

Trump becomes the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. Democrats control the House, and the voting was mostly along party lines. The charges against Trump will next go to the Republican-controlled Senate for a trial in January. Trump, who says he’s done nothing wrong, would almost certainly be acquitted there. More soon on WKOK.com, and currently live reports on www.cbs.com.