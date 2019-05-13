BREAKING NEWS: Wood-Mode tried unsuccessfully for buyer, new loans

KREAMER — Today Wood-Mode in Kreamer hand-delivered hundreds of letters outlining a saga of attempting to find a buyer for the company or find more financial backing, only to have both fall through. A copy of the letter shows Wood-Mode human resource staffer David Scarr explaining to employees what led to Monday’s sudden layoffs.

He says, first, a company with which Wood-Mode had a letter of intent to purchase the Wood-Mode, ‘abruptly’ pulled out of the sale transaction. Then their existing lender, declined further financial help. In the letter, the company does not apologize. They do indicate that workers who are owed wages, will be paid.