Central Susquehanna Regional 9-1-1 is reporting an extensive power outage in western Union County, and part of Snyder County. As a result, they say the American Red Cross has set up warming shelter at their headquarters in East Buffalo Township, Union County. The shelter is at 249 Farley Circle, call 570-524-0400 for more information.

PPL reports about 2,400 outages in Union County, weather and tree limbs on wires are the reasons, and restoration times vary between 10pm and 1am.