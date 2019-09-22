BREAKING NEWS: Mifflinburg man missing in Luz. Co. swimming hole

HOLLENBACK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — A man from Union County apparently drowned in Wapwallopen Creek in Luzerne County Saturday evening. 22-year-old Brenden Snyder of Mifflinburg is missing according to state police, he is presumed drowned in the creek.

State police say he and a friend were at the so called ‘Powder Hole’ swimming hole, a well known area recreation spot which has they say has several risky diving areas. Troopers say he attempted to jump from an abandoned railroad bridge into the water but did not resurface.

Starting at 6:30pm when he jumped, and into the evening, there were extensive searches Saturday and Sunday, but so far Snyder has not been found.

Further attempts will be conducted later according troopers who said the water near the falls is extremely turbulent and it is difficult for divers to conduct the search. Brenden Snyder is a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway Hodrick Realty Lewisburg office.