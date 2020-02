From PennDOT:

5:10 AM UPDATE: Interstate 80 westbound is now OPEN

4:10am: Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Interstate 80 westbound in Lewis Township, Union County are advised both lanes are closed due to a tractor trailer crash. Both westbound lanes of Interstate 80 are closed near mile marker 196. There is no detour at this time.

The road is expected to open later in the morning. Motorists should remain alert, slow down, and expect delays.