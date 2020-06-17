Two homes heavily damaged by Lewisburg area house fire

LEWISBURG — Two homes were damaged by a three-alarm fire that may have started in a garage in the Lewisburg area Wednesday. Witnesses tell us the fire may have started in a garage at 1515 West Market Street, East Buffalo Township. The fire spread to a home at 1523 West Market Street. The William Engine Company says the garage is a total loss and both houses sustained heavy fire and smoke damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

PennDOT says Market Street (Route 45) reopened just before noon Wednesday. We’re told the Seth Ziegler family live at 1515, and the Martin family lives at 1523.

The fire broke out about 9am. Fire crews from William Cameron Engine Company, along with volunteers Mifflinburg, Milton, White Deer Township, Union Township, and Shamokin Dam fire departments all responded. Warrior Run, New Berlin and West End fire companies responded on the third alarm. Also on the scene were Evangelical Community Hospital’s paramedics Medic 60, Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Union County sheriff’s department, PennDOT, and other responders.