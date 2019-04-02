Breaking News: Former Northumberland County Prothonotary waives hearing

Hearing waived by former county prothonotary

SHAMOKIN – Former Northumberland County Prothonotary Justin Dunkelberger has waived his right to a preliminary hearing on felony theft charges. District Judge John Gembic’s office tells WKOK Dunkelberger will await a formal arraignment April 22 in Northumberland County Court. The waiver means he declines to hear testimony at a hearing, and instead sends the case directly to court.

The latest set of charges against Dunkelberger were handed down March 12 when he was charged with allegedly stealing $30,000 from the Prothonotary’s office between September 2015 and September 2016.

The state attorney general said he did so by having the prothonotary’s office write checks in that amount stolen to a fake company he created. He is free on bail. Dunkelberger faces four felony counts of theft, plus a felony count of tampering with public records, and a misdemeanor count of misapplication of entrusted property.

He has previously faced DUI, campaign violation and misappropriation of funds charges regarding the Lockcuff Memorial Fund.