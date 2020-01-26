UPDATE: NBA legend Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in helicopter crash

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarnowski reports Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent.

Emergency crews responded after a helicopter crashed and sparked a small brush fire.

Firefighters worked to douse flames that spread through about an acre of dry brush.