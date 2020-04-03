BREAKING: Gov. Wolf asking all PA residents to wear masks

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf is asking all PA residents to take further precautions during the COVID-19 outbreak including wearing cloth masks when you are outdoors. During a press conference Friday, Governor Wolf announced all state residents are asked to wear the mask when leaving their homes, and again he said, only leave home for life-sustaining reasons. However, Governor Wolf says wearing surgical or N95 masks should be reserved for healthcare workers,”Instead, use a cloth, or a homemade mask. We have directions for making your own mask at health.pa.gov. There are many other options across the internet on how to make your own mask, or how to acquire one from a community member who is making one.”

State officials say scarves could also be a potentially acceptable alternative. Governor Wolf says this is simply to keep everyone safe if you have to leave your home, “Wearing a mask will help us cut down the possibility that we might be infecting an innocent bystander, like that grocery store cashier or the pharmacist, or someone stocking the shelves. We owe it to them to do everything we can to keep them safe.”

But the governor warns everyone needs to still strictly follow the statewide stay-at-home order,”Masks help prevent people from sharing illnesses. They don’t do a great job at keeping people from getting sick, and they’re not fool proof. So it’s critical that our first act is to ask ourselves if we really need to leave our house.”