BREAKING: Geisinger Appoints Jaewon Ryu President and Chief Executive Officer

DANVILLE – Geisinger’s interim President and CEO will now take over on a permanent basis. In a news release, Geisinger has announced its Board of Directors appointed Dr. Jaewon Ryu as its permanent President and Chief Executive Officer. He’ll assume the new role July 1. Dr. Ryu has been serving as interim President and CEO since November 2018. He succeeds Dr. David Feinberg, who left Geisinger earlier this year to assume a leadership role at Google. Dr. Ryu becomes the seventh chief executive officer in Geisinger’s 104-year history. He’s also served as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer since September 2016.

Dr. Ryu released this statement:

“I am honored by this appointment and feel blessed to lead an organization that is making better health easier for our patients, members and communities,” Dr. Ryu said. “The country looks to Geisinger as a leader in bringing world-class care and coverage to everyone we serve. I am incredibly proud of the progress we are driving in expanding our value-based care model. Geisinger has a bright future ahead, and I am committed to building upon our legacy working with our dedicated and talented physicians and staff.”

