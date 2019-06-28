BREAKING: Businessman has plans to do limited work at Wood-Mode

KREAMER — The owner of Professional Building Systems of Middleburg, Bill French, is contacting Wood-Mode dealers and some former employees announcing his plans to start a limited new company at Wood-Mode. In text messages to employees, they learned he planted to employ ‘a few positions at a time’ and start a profitable new company.

In a message to dealers, he says he has reached an agreement in principle to purchase the assets of Wood-Mode and expects completion of the purchase in the next two weeks. He says, “Over those two weeks we will be speaking with dealers about their orders and beginning to get in touch with a number of Wood-Mode employees about starting work.”

He says, “I understand that things have been difficult for you and your customers during the past month or so, and that many orders had to changed from Wood-Mode to other manufacturers. I would hope that the leadership of the new company will convince many of the dealers to represent again Wood-Mode products.”

Again, to dealers, he is saying, “I will do my best to lead a company that communicates with its dealers, and delivers a quality product in a timely and reliable manner. ”

