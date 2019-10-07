BREAKING: Infection kills 3 infants at Geisinger neonatal ICU

DANVILLE – Tragedy at Geisinger’s neonatal intensive care unit. In a statement, Geisinger Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Edward Hartle tells us three premature infants have died as a result of a waterborne bacteria that was recently discovered in the NICU. Doctors say the deaths may have resulted from the infection complicating their already vulnerable state due to extreme prematurity. Geisinger says it expresses its deepest sympathies and will provide full support to all families affected.

Geisinger says eight total infants were affected. Fortunately, Geisinger says four infants have been successful treated and are doing well. One is still receiving treatment but is responding positively.

Geisinger says out of caution, the obstetrics and neonatal teams are temporarily diverting mothers likely to deliver prematurely before 32 weeks gestation to other Pennsylvania institutions with appropriate NICU capabilities. Infants born at less than 32 weeks gestation are also being sent to other hospitals.

Geisinger says a hotline has been established for anyone with questions. They are 570-214-9087 and 570-214-9088. Geisinger officials will be making additional comments at a 1 p.m. press conference. conference.

Here is the full statement from Geisinger:

DANVILLE, Pa. – Geisinger Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Edward Hartle, M.D., today issued the following statement regarding the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Geisinger Medical Center (GMC) in Danville:

“The neonatal intensive care unit at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville recently experienced an increase in cases of pseudomonas infection, a waterborne bacteria, among premature infants. While HIPPA regulations limit what we can disclose about individual cases, all were confined to the GMC NICU. In total, eight infants confined specifically to the Geisinger Medical Center NICU were treated for a pseudomonas infection. Four of these infants have been successfully treated and are doing well; one of these infants continues to receive antibiotic treatment for the infection and is responding positively; and, sadly, the other three infants have passed away, which may have been a result of the infection complicating their already vulnerable state due to extreme prematurity. We express our deepest sympathies and provide our full support to the families and loved ones who have been affected.

We continue to work closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to investigate and ensure that proactive measures already taken have eradicated the bacteria as well as prevent any additional cases.

Out of an abundance of caution, the obstetrics and neonatal teams at Geisinger Medical Center are temporarily diverting mothers likely to deliver prematurely before 32 weeks gestation, and infants born at less than 32 weeks gestation, to other regional institutions in Pennsylvania with appropriate NICU capabilities. We will continue our meticulous and comprehensive infection control practices at GMC to reduce the risk of any infection in any infant, and we remain committed to providing the highest level of family-centered neonatal care for our families and babies.”

A hotline has been established for any community members who may have questions regarding this announcement. The hotline numbers are 570-214-9087 and 570-214-9088.

Additional comment will be available from Rosemary Leeming, M.D., chief medical officer at Geisinger Medical Center, Frank Maffei, MD, chair of pediatrics, and Mark Shelly, M.D., director of infection prevention and control at 1 p.m. at the Henry Hood Conference Center on the campus of Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

WKOK will have an update on this story.