BREAKING: 2020 Bloomsburg Fair cancelled

BLOOMSBURG – After some questions about the ability to host one of the biggest annual events in the area, this year’s Bloomsburg Fair has been cancelled. Fair Treasurer Cheri Bissinger first told WKOK this year’s event was cancelled, before officials announced it in a press release Tuesday. In the release, officials say after much deliberation, concerns for the health and safety of the community outweighed its desire to hold the fair. They also say they will take this time to ‘make improvements, train staff, and look to the future. Fair officials say each year, they’re responsible for 1,100 vendors, thousands of exhibitors, many local artists, sponsors, and families that attend the fair.

This comes after officials said in a news conference last week ‘maybe this isn’t the right time to have the fair.’ There were also many complaints about little to no masking or social distancing at the recent Columbia-Montour Fireman’s Relief Carnival, which was the center of a controversial Facebook post against PA Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

This year’s fair was scheduled to be held September 25-October 3. Planning for the 2021 fair is underway, which includes new and impressive free entertainment, many innovative surprises and more. Next year’s fair is scheduled for September 24-October 2.