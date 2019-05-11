Brawl involving weapons breaks out in Sunbury

SUNBURY — A fight involving dozens of people and regional police response happened Friday night in Sunbury. The Daily Item is reporting the incident took place around 7PM on 11th St.

According to The Daily Item, three people are in custody, and police are investigating the fight.

Cpl. Travis Bremigen said he and Officer Earl Johnson witnessed 15 people engaged in a fight when they arrived. Bremigen said he saw 10 additional people arriving to the fight, and that’s when he called for police backup according to his accounting to The Daily Item.

Bremigen said officers from Shamokin Dam, Selinsgrove, Mahoning Township and troopers from Stonington and Selinsgrove arrived on the scene and that’s when the fight broke up and people began running.