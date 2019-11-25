Brad Hare named new Sunbury Police Chief

SUNBURY – After a nationwide search of over a year, Sunbury has a new chief of police. In a release, Mayor Kurt Karlovich announces current officer in charge Brad Hare has been named the new police chief. He says council voted 3-1 in favor of the hire. Karlovich says Hare has earned the opportunity, after leading the department over the last 16 months while the police force was short staffed.

Karlovich says Hare has also shown great progress and leadership skills, and they both have developed a good working relationship. Hare’s salary will remain at $77,000. You can hear from Hare tomorrow on WKOK.