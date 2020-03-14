Dr. Bendle: Both Shikellamy potential COVID cases negative

SUNBURY – After students were dismissed early Friday because of potential student exposure to coronavirus, the Shikellamy School District has announced all tests have come back negative. Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle tells WKOK, both families with potential exposure reported to administration their hospital tests came back negative.

Dr. Bendle says the district will continue to provide information in the coming days, and it is very proud of how the situation was handled. See his full statement below.

“I am happy to report that both families with potential exposure to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 in the Shikellamy School District have reported to administration that their hospital tests for Coronavirus/COVID-19 have come back negative.