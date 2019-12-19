Valley’s US Congress members voted ‘no’ on impeachment

WASHINGTON DC (AP) – Both of The Valley’s US Congressmen cast ‘no’ votes on the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump Wednesday night. The House approved the measure along party lines and will send the Articles of Impeachment to the US Senate.

Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer, Pa.) of the 12th District said he opposed both articles of impeachment and the vote Wednesday was the culmination of years of unwarranted imvestigations and baseless accusations. Congressman Dan Meuser (R-9th, Dallas, Pa.) said Democrats are trying to nullify the lawful electionof President Donald Trump.

You can read their full statements at WKOK.com.

From US Congressman Fred Keller:

Washington, D.C. — Congressman Fred Keller (R-PA) made the following statement today after voting against both articles of impeachment:

“I was proud to stand up for the Constitution and the rule of law by voting to oppose both articles of impeachment.

“Today’s vote to impeach the President is the culmination of years of unwarranted investigations, baseless accusations, and a blind partisan disdain for President Trump that has caused House Democrats to abandon all respect for the Constitution and due process.

“Democrats have not proven one single fact or come up with one single piece of evidence proving President Trump committed an impeachable offense. Rather, by spending years engaged in this impeachment farce, Democrats have played directly into the hands of those who wish to sow political discord in this country.

“From where we stand today, it is difficult to tell who will treat House Democrats more harshly: voters or history.”

From US Congressman Dan Meuser:

WASHINGTON — Congressman Dan Meuser (PA-09) issued the statement below following his vote strongly opposing the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump:

“Tonight marks the culmination of a nearly three-year effort to nullify the lawful election of President Donald J. Trump. Since the day he was sworn in, the priority of House Democrats has been to scrutinize, delegitimize, charge with crimes, and remove from office the duly-elected President of the United States.

“The process, players, and underlying proof at the heart of this impeachment have been fundamentally flawed and brazenly biased.

“Democrat leadership has stacked the deck at every stage of this process: cherry-picking rehearsed witnesses, hiding exculpatory evidence, limiting dissenting views, and denying the President meaningful participation and due process.

“Chairmen Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff have led this impeachment process by presuming the President’s guilt and racing towards a predetermined outcome. Chairman Nadler, along with two-thirds of the Democrat Judiciary Committee membership, voted to advance impeachment before any call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky took place. Equally disturbing, Intelligence Committee Chairman Schiff has a record of being untruthful to the American people about the details of his investigation, basic facts, and his staff’s interaction with ‘the whistleblower.’

“Even with a flawed process led by partisan players, Democrats still failed to provide any proof of Presidential wrongdoing. After months of polling and focus group testing aimed at creating the most politically advantageous allegations against our President, Democrat leadership arrived at ‘abuse of power’ and ‘obstruction of Congress.’ These vague terms attempt to mask the fact that months of congressional investigations have produced one simple and undeniable fact: President Trump did not commit an impeachable offense.

“Not only are these articles vague, they are easily dispelled. President Zelensky’s confirmation of ‘no pressure’ and ‘no quid pro quo’ immediately negates the validity of any charge of Presidential ‘abuse of power.’ The President has inherent Constitutional executive authorities and privileges. If House Democrats classify the utilization of those authorities as an ‘obstruction of Congress,’ every President since Jimmy Carter – and every President moving forward – would and will be impeached.

“Democrat leadership failed to exhaust all Constitutional avenues to settle a dispute between the legislative and executive branches. Fearing it would slow down the neck-breaking pace of their impeachment proceedings, Speaker Pelosi actually said, ‘we cannot be at the mercy of the courts.’ If you refuse to engage with the Judicial branch, you forfeit your right to assert ‘obstruction of Congress.’

“This entire year has been a period of opportunity lost. Rather than working to improve the lives of the American public, this Democrat-led Congress has focused its full time and attention on passing partisan legislation and driving political outcomes. I look forward to the new year of 2020 and enacting legislation to benefit seniors, veterans, farmers, and families. As the Senate will hold a fair trial to evaluate this case – without presumption – I am 100 percent confident the President will not be removed from office. In spite of the Democrats’ desperate tactics to win the White House by removing the President, the people will ultimately decide who will be elected in 2020.”