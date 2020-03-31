Borough of Northumberland now limiting large groups of people

NORTHUMBERLAND – In Northumberland, the mayor is now barring large gatherings of people and authorizing the borough employees to continue working.

In a revised proclamation of disaster emergency, Mayor Daniel Berard said public gatherings are now limited to 10 people or less. He said the goal is to make sure everyone on Northumberland is in compliance with the state and federal social distancing guidelines.

Additionally, Berard officially authorized the various borough staff and workers to continue working. The goal there he said is to maintain all essential functions and services. The Northumberland offices are staffed by not open, and playgrounds are closed.

The mayor asked everyone to stay in compliance with state and federal guidelines and CDC recommendations. He encouraged anyone with questions to call the borough office.